Bristow Group Appoints Retired U.S. Air Force General Maryanne Miller to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristow Group Appoints Retired U.S. Air Force General Maryanne Miller to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) announced today that retired U.S. Air Force General Maryanne Miller has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The appointment to the new director position was effective May 23, 2021.

Bristow_Group_Logo.jpg

General Miller, age 62, is a retired four-star U.S. Air Force General with over 39 years of military service. In her career, she has led two Major Commands and is the only Reserve Officer in the history of the United States to achieve the rank of General to-date. General Miller has extensive experience in rapid, global mobility and sustainment as the Commander of Air Mobility Command and the Commander of the Air Force Reserve. As the Air Component for U.S. Transportation Command, General Miller was responsible for directing global air mobility operations in support of national security objectives. Her commands played a pivotal role in providing global airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, humanitarian relief and Presidential airlift support as directed.

"Maryanne brings a wealth of military and global mobility experience to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to leveraging her experience as Bristow pursues opportunities in adjacent markets such as government services, offshore wind and advanced air mobility globally," said Christopher S. Bradshaw, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I look forward to working with the existing board and utilizing my experience to help Bristow achieve its vision as the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions," said General Miller. "I'm eager to begin working with the Board and executive team as they pursue new opportunities that build upon more than seven decades of vertical flight experience as well as continue providing excellent service and value to their existing customers."

General Miller has been awarded three Distinguished Service Medals and the Defense Superior Service Medal, among other awards and honors. She is a graduate of Ohio State University and has an M.B.A. from Trident University. She is a command pilot with more than 4,800 flying hours in numerous aircraft.

General Miller serves as an advisor to New Vista Acquisition Corp., a member of the Board of Trustees for Manhattan College in Bronx, New York and an Honorary Board Member of The Leaven, a non-profit after school program for the poor in California. She is also a co-worker for St. Teresa of Calcutta's Missionaries of Charity serving some of the poorest communities around the world.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA88035&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-appoints-retired-us-air-force-general-maryanne-miller-to-its-board-of-directors-301298044.html

SOURCE Bristow Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA88035&Transmission_Id=202105241630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA88035&DateId=20210524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment