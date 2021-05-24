Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, S&P Global Inc, sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC owns 802 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITOT, DGL, XLF, PXH, PII, TG, PZN, AKAM, UVV, PULS, MATW, NTAP, JEF, RCKY, KBAL, BLOK, SNA, SAFT, FNF, RGP, PKW, RILY, NWSA, NWS, CC, RMR, PTON, MSI, KBH, CMI, WHR, LYTS, NQP, PSCT, ARKG, IVOL, SLB, RGA, ZBH, IDXX, IDCC, FLR, RHI, LII, MLI, HVT, RS, CBT, LYV, AGX, VGIT, URA, AL, DWAS, CIBR, PRNT, AM, JKG, NSP, NHC, DSI, GREK, PICK, FEP, RGT, BST, Z, GSLC, SPYX, APA, ZBRA, SLV, MT, WLK, GM, PDI, GWPH, THQ, HYLB, ONTF, TOT, PGR, SIX, IFF, LB, HAL, IPG, JBHT, ORI, OXY, HQL, AN, JKF, URI, MET, MKC, EBF, PEJ, SWM, DEM, SPTN, BGS, GVI, WEYS, VT, SPIB, VGSH, GNRC, NXPI, KKR, APO, PK, APAM, FPF, PDBC, EQH, MRNA, IYR, PPG, TT, MAR, CPB, JKH, PENN, COO, CTAS, EIM, DISCA, ABMD, EVN, PCH, RBC, HOLX, ETV, RMT, ABR, XME, DAL, DBO, IDV, EES, STK, MMD, SAMG, RDVY, WIX, ANET, FTAI, 1GDA, CSB, TEAM, YUMC, FALN, SUSB, FVRR, CHWY, SNOW, PLTR, MILE, ABNB, NOK, TGB, SNDL,

NVDA, AGG, XLY, SPGI, JNK, ARKK, SCHR, MSFT, AAPL, XLK, QQQ, VNQ, VOO, MO, DHR, TIP, TMO, HYG, BND, CWB, EMB, V, ORCL, SPYG, GOOGL, SQ, HON, VUG, DXCM, VGT, MA, FB, ZS, IVV, IWM, MDT, ABC, VIG, LLY, NFLX, IGSB, MGK, GOOG, BA, TFC, XLI, IEF, IEI, FTC, FTA, SJNK, PYPL, ADBE, AMGN, INTC, DIS, WBA, UNH, CE, TDG, SRLN, JPST, HSY, VWO, VBR, QCLN, SHOP, ZTS, TTD, AMZN, IWR, TXN, TJX, WFC, AMT, STZ, EEM, VO, VIAC, GMF, MUB, XPO, BAH, FDT, ZM, IEMG, ABBV, FTSL, FTSM, REGL, IWF, IWO, JNJ, HAIN, PRU, BAC, UNP, NKE, JPM, LQD, GOLD, PHK, NOC, VFC, MNST, UNM, TSN, BLK, ICE, PFL, VEA, ITE, SPTL, ULTA, TSLA, FEM, IHD, NOW, SE, UBER, IJH, IWD, FDX, SHW, C, IWP, ANTM, MMM, SJM, NEE, LRCX, PFG, CRM, FEN, BSV, BIV, PFF, LULU, PM, BAB, SCHP, LMBS, IJJ, BRK.B, ITW, USB, EXC, EFA, IBM, IWS, ADI, XOM, MS, FITB, MDLZ, FISV, F, CCI, COP, SPYV, ROST, ECL, SO, LHX, JKE, YUM, WEC, VBK, UBSI, POOL, ARCC, MDYG, SH, VEU, SHV, SPEM, IGIB, SPLG, GSY, SIVR, VCSH, MBG, CORP, EFAV, ACWV, EEMV, IEFA, HYLS, NOBL, DIAX, OUSA, IAGG, ROKU, ZLAB, DOCU, XLC, NIO, LIN, PINS, CRWD, LMND, DIA, IJK, IWN, ES, O, GSK, KEY, SYY, KR, VOD, SCHW, AMAT, BAX, TSM, CL, COF, D, DEO, DGX, MCK, NVS, GILD, GLW, INTU, ALB, VTI, NSC, ALL, AWK, CAT, RSP, SWKS, HRB, GD, CEF, DVY, ED, NUE, ETN, J, CHD, FDS, BEN, BDX, EPD, NTES, REGN, TD, RDS.A, BIDU, NDAQ, CMG, FIS, BOE, ENTG, WPM, ETW, ENB, SBGI, IHI, HYD, DOG, MPW, PID, OXSQ, REFR, ETY, FBT, BLV, BIL, AOR, AVGO, SCHX, NBB, SCHH, BKLN, SPLV, GUNR, XYL, PSX, YELP, GOVT, BOND, FLT, PANW, TDIV, WDAY, MOAT, FEI, BNDX, NEAR, FUTY, XT, PTLC, KHC, VIGI, TWLO, ESGD, OKTA, DD, NTR, SPOT, TWST, MTCH, Reduced Positions: VCR, PHB, COST, GLD, SPY, MDY, SDY, SPDW, XLB, AIT, USMV, LMT, XLP, XLE, SHYG, HD, IP, KLAC, BMY, GLDM, ADP, ACN, SPTS, LZB, HYS, CVS, APD, DOV, FTCS, DFS, IXUS, IUSB, SMDV, MRO, UPS, T, WMT, CMCSA, DUK, FCX, VOE, VSS, VONG, IQLT, IVW, AMD, PFE, LOW, VZ, SLYV, XLV, KMB, SHY, TLT, ITB, FXH, SEDG, FSLY, IJR, XLU, ABT, PG, VRTX, CMA, GDX, MBB, SCHG, ENPH, FPE, QUAL, VEEV, JD, BABA, TDOC, NVCR, FIXD, ESPO, EMR, GPC, SLYG, IBB, AFL, TGT, GE, LUV, RTX, CSX, RCL, GIS, PEG, PAYX, TTEC, AEP, SWBI, EXPE, IAU, VV, BX, FXL, PIE, AOM, SMM, GDXJ, MINT, SCHA, SCHO, MPC, SPLK, EMLP, XSLV, TWTR, SPSM, QYLD, PLAY, TOTL, SPYD, FLGT, COUP, HFRO, DOW, DKNG, IJT, IUSG, QCOM, DE, AZN, XEL, WM, WELL, KMI, PPL, TTWO, CB, AXP, NLY, VLO, ROK, PNC, CME, WPC, CCL, CLX, EL, EAD, ERC, ISRG, ETG, HALO, INCY, JRS, EFV, EFG, FVD, TELL, PBCT, AIZ, VLY, FDN, SGEN, RPG, XSD, SCZ, NGD, PGX, VCIT, SCHF, SCHE, PSLV, SCHM, HDV, SCHZ, FIF, SCHD, CTR, XMLV, TMHC, MTUM, AKBA, PAYC, ETSY, XLRE, AQMS, SELB, ESGU, UITB, NET, OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 535,140 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,097 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,322 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 21,948 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 114,332 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 162,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Gold Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.6 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.338100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 112,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 163,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 138.44%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $624.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 193,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 659.92%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 50,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 790.96%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 71.76%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 140,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 368.93%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 67,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.85%. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 24,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.84%. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 379,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 63.04%. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 8,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.29%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 58,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.06%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 20,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 81.44%. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

