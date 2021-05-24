Advisory Services Network, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Interne

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Advisory Services Network, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Services Network, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advisory Services Network, LLC owns 1187 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Advisory Services Network, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+services+network%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,116 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,607 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,220 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,424 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,225 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 506,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 123,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 167,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 154,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 359.44%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 94,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 8151.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 149,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3816.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 136,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 356,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 109,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Services Network, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 222.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 149,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. Advisory Services Network, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. Advisory Services Network, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Advisory Services Network, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Advisory Services Network, LLC keeps buying