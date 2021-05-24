Dentsply Sirona to Present at Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (âDentsply Sironaâ) ( XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced the Company will present at four investor conferences in June.



William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021 at 9:40am ET

Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021 at 9:40am ET Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on June 3, 2021 at 10:00am ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2021 at 9:40am ET

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2021 at 9:40am ET Baird 2021 Healthcare ESG Symposium on June 17, 2021 at 10:40am ET

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentations by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website: Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a period of time within the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website: Past Events.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the worldâs largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sironaâs products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Companyâs shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:

Andrea Daley

VP, Investor Relations

+1 704-805-1293

[email protected]