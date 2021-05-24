PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a presentation by CEO Ben Minicucci and CFO Shane Tackett at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 25, 2021, in New York City 9:10AM Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may watch the webcast via the link available at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Airlines Â

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United StatesÂ and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airlineâ¯emphasizesâ¯ Next-Level Care â¯for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14thâ¯member ofâ¯oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska atâ¯ newsroom.alaskaair.com â¯andâ¯ blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).â¯Â

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-webcast-fireside-chat-at-the-wolfe-research-transportation--industrials-conference-301298105.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group