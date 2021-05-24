Logo
Procore Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,410,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 940,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $67.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol âPCOR.â

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Jefferies LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on May 19, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: [email protected]; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 866-803-9204, Email: [email protected]; from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: [email protected]; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 877-821-7388, Email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procoreâs platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industryâfor the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procoreâs platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

PROCORE-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210524005833r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005833/en/

