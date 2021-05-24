SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Strongbridge Biopharma plc

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â WeissLaw LLPÂ is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBBP) in connection withÂ the Company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris") (NASDAQ: XERS).Â Under the terms of the merger agreement, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of Strongbridge common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.72 based upon Xeris' May 21, 2021 closing price of $3.47. Â Strongbridge shareholders will also receive a contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 per share, payable in cash or Xeris common stock at Xeris' election, upon achievement of certain triggering events.Â At close of the transaction, Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the newly-combined company, with Strongbridge stockholders owning only approximately 40%.Â

If you own Strongbridge shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SBBP/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NYÂ 10036

(212)Â 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Strongbridge's board acted in the best interest of Strongbridge's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Xeris, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Strongbridge's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.Â We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.Â If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

