MTS Announces Receipt of notice of deficiency with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 24, 2021

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Â Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, announced that it received today a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000. Further, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations, as set forth in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(b)(1). In accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(2)(A), the Company has 45 calendar days, or until July 8, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter to evidence compliance. The notification letter has no immediate effect on the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

MTS_Logo.jpg

As previously reported on April 15, 2021 the Company Â entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with SharpLink, Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Minnesota and a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners. The Company believes that following the closing of the merger it will be in compliance with the requisite Nasdaq listing requirements.

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S. and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieveÂ  profitable operations, its abilityÂ  to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its customers,Â customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:Â 
Ofira Bar, CFOÂ 
Tel: +972-9-7777-540

favicon.png?sn=LN88353&sd=2021-05-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-receipt-of-notice-of-deficiency-with-nasdaq-continued-listing-requirement-301298120.html

SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)

