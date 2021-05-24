Petco Announces Secondary Offering of Shares

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (the "Company" or "Petco") (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced that the Company's principal stockholder, Scooby Aggregator, LP (the "Selling Stockholder"), intends to offer for sale 22,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock in an underwritten secondary offering (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholder will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book runners for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected].

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of 137 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

