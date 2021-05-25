Logo
Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is a Better Bet than Bonds

Author's Avatar
John Engle
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

At first glance,

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might seem to have little in common beyond the fact that they are legendary investors. After all, while Dalio designed his hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, to adapt in real time to shifting macroeconomic conditions, Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) into a conglomerate with one of the longest time horizons in the financial industry.

Yet while Dalio and Buffett have undoubtedly followed very different courses through the capital market maelstrom, their paths have been known to converge from time to time. One such case in recent times has been the gurus' views on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies - at least until recently.

While Dalio has for years been a consistent critic of bitcoin, his suspicions have largely fallen short of the outright antipathy displayed by Buffett on more than one occasion. Based on his latest comments on the subject, however, it seems that the hedge fund guru has softened his stance significantly in recent months.

Crypto critic buys bitcoin

In a May 5 interview with cryptocurrency-focused website CoinDesk, published May 24, Dalio admitted that he had finally taken the crypto plunge: "I have some bitcoin...Personally, I'd rather have bitcoin than a bond."

According to Dalio, bitcoin has become more attractive than most fixed-income securities under current market conditions. Given the ongoing yield compression brought about by unprecedented government interventions in the bond market over the past year, that is not so surprising.

Moreover, having declared his opinion yet again last year that "cash is still trash," it makes some sense that Dalio would be willing to give a potential alternative currency the time of day. After all, the recent accelerated growth of the money supply courtesy of the Federal Reserve can hardly have done anything to diminish Dalio's distaste for cash. If anything, Dalio's antipathy toward cash has intensified, as evidenced by this telling passage from this month's CoinDesk interview:

"It'll change the amount that is in the hands of individuals, and so on, and that'll move on because cash is trash. I mean, I'd say that because it'll have that negative real return...As those prices rise like a bond their future expected returns go down. As they come closer to the interest rate...then there's no longer the incentive to buy those things. And you could have trouble. It becomes very difficult to tighten monetary policy, because the whole thing falls apart. Everything's interest rate-sensitive."

As bitcoin climbs, dangers expand

Crypto bulls cheered the news of Dalio's bitcoin purchase on Monday, but they would be wise to limit their celebrations for the time being, in my opinion. While Dalio has undoubtedly softened his stance on bitcoin to a degree, he can hardly be called a crypto convert.

Based on his latest comments, Dalio remains highly skeptical about bitcoin's long-term viability. He told CoinDesk that bitcoin's "greatest risk is its success," a concern he has voiced a number of times, such as in January, when he cited the risk of government intervention as a potential existential threat to bitcoin:

"I suspect that Bitcoin's biggest risk is being successful, because if it's successful, the government will try to kill it and they have a lot of power to succeed."

The government threat is hardly academic. Just last week, the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury signaled the end of the largely laissez-faire regulatory regime that has prevailed to date, while the Chinese government announced a further tightening of its already harsh stance on crypto. National governments, especially powerful ones such as those of the U.S. and China, have plenty of incentives and tools to rein in alternatives to their respective legal tender currencies.

My take

Dalio's decision to buy bitcoin is quite surprising to me. While his anxieties about traditional currencies such as the dollar are not unwarranted, buying bitcoin hardly seems like a sound response. Bitcoin prices have been highly volatile since inception, a trend that has failed to abate even as its popularity has grown. Based on the big swings of the past week, I see little sign of the volatility issue improving.

Moreover, should governments ever genuinely feel threatened by bitcoin's growing traction, they are unlikely to shy away from using the powerful tools at their disposal that Dalio has warned about. In my view, that fundamentally limits the scope of any cryptocurrency's ultimate utility.

The debate over bitcoin's future appears set to continue for the foreseeable future and, despite Dalio's recent thaw, I remain skeptical of bitcoin as anything other than a speculative asset.

Disclosure: No positions.

