Limited Spots Available... Register NOW! ELEV8-Miami 2021

Sheridan, WY, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)Â Appliqate Inc. ( APQT) announcesÂ ELEV8-Miami 2021 taking place June 2nd & 3rd during Bitcoin Week at the Wynwood Garage. ELEV8-Miami addresses the latest trends and investment opportunities for digital assets NFTâs, ALT Coins, blockchain adoption, cryptocurrencies, and the state of the institutional and retail market. The conference boasts 20+ speakers and will include dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events.

The initial lineup of speakers, features; Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Group; Jesus Rodriguez, CEO of Into the Block, Crystal Rose, CEO & Founder MakeSense Labs, Gerard Dache, Founder of Government Blockchain Association, Zach Wildes, Celsiusâs Head of Community, Roberto Machado, CEO of BetaBlocks, Sheldon Evans, Youtuber, and Crypto Enthusiast, Santana Moss and Matt Shapiro, Former NFL-National Football League Players, Charles Silver, Founder of Permission.io. Steve Masur, Partner, Masur,Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP, Maggie Wu, CEO & Founder, Kryptial Capital.

"After hosting massively successful Hybrid Events witnessing growth, popularity, and awareness, we have received overwhelming interest in the Hot topic, real use cases, and understanding that there's so much more to cover than one event could have handled. It's our mission to unveil to the world at large!Â "Elev8"Â a definitive source of knowledge and insights from cutting-edge businesses and individuals spreading the boundaries of technology and entertainment. On June 2nd and 3rd, participants worldwide will mix to share expertise and negotiate business, debate hot topics with expert speakers and pitch breakthrough ideas, connect with like-minded folks, and shape the future. " Stated Una Taylor Appliqate Ceo and Chairman

Panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events will take place

over two days in Miami. On June 2nd there will be a welcome reception and networking

event for Attendees and Speakers. Attendees will leave the conference with an understanding of how decentralized finance continues to impact issues such as liquidity, derivatives, trading, and infrastructure.

The conference will tackle a wide variety of discussions pertinent to digital assets, notably, Token Promises, Insights on the NFT Explosion, The impact of Cryptocurrency adoption on government, A Deep Dive into Defi analytics, How CryptoMarkets Work with Financial Institutions, and more.

Attendees will include institutions considering deploying capital into crypto markets, including angel/venture investors, ETF managers, financial advisors/wealth managers, hedge funds, insurance firms, mutual funds, pension funds, private equity, research analysts, RIAs, and more.

A discount will be offered on registrations paid using bitcoin until June 1st,2021

For more information on Bitcoin ticket prices, visit:Â https://checkout.opennode.com

For more Ticket options:Â https://www.eventbrite.com/elev8-miami

For Full Agenda:Â Elev8-Miami-2021-Schedule

Dinner Sponsor:Â Xperiential TechÂ

https://xperientialtech.com

Wellness Sponsor :Â Toosh Products

https://tooshproducts.com

About ELEV8:Â ELEV8 an Appliqate Company has a vision that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news, and hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the worldâs leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8âs research & industry content here: Â www.elev8con.com

About Appliqate Inc: Appliqate Inc is a publicly traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Appliqateâs management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.Â

