US Stocks Gain to Start the New Week

Nasdaq up 1.41%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,393.98 on Monday with a gain of 186.14 points or 0.54%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,197.05 for a gain of 41.19 points or 0.99%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,661.17 for a gain of 190.18 points or 1.41%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.40 for a loss of 1.75 points or -8.68%.

Monday's Market Movers

Stocks gained Monday and the major U.S. indexes started the week higher. The earnings season mostly wrapped up last week with strong reports from several major retailers. Earnings this week will include Nvidia (

NVDA, Financial), Costco (COST, Financial) and Best Buy (BBY, Financial).

Cryptos also regained some ground Monday with developments in green energy usage. Bitcoin miners have formed a Bitcoin Mining Council, which will focus on green energy initiatives. Bitcoin miners plan to publish a North American renewable energy report. Also, Marathon Digital (

MARA, Financial) gained 10.82% on green energy mining site developments.

Semiconductors and S&P 500 technology stocks led the day's gains. Biotech led losses.

In other news:

  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased to 0.24 in April from 1.71.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.015% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.030%.
  • MGM (MGM, Financial) gained 5.17% on a potential acquisition by Amazon (AMZN, Financial).
  • Prism Technologies Group (PRZM, Financial) +53.73%
  • Beyond Meat (BYND, Financial) +10.00%
  • DraftKings (DKNG, Financial) +7.24%
  • Roblox (RBLX, Financial) +8.16%
  • Tesla (TSLA) +4.40%
  • Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) +4.14%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,227.34 for a gain of 12.07 points or 0.54%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,349.63 for a gain of 6.17 points or 0.46%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,491.56 for a gain of 120.14 points or 0.84%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,392.95 for a gain of 29.79 points or 0.26%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,702.28 for a gain of 12.44 points or 0.46%; the S&P 100 at 1,905.15 for a gain of 21.99 points or 1.17%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,641.75 for a gain of 230.02 points or 1.72%; the Russell 3000 at 2,501.87 for a gain of 23.63 points or 0.95%; the Russell 1000 at 2,357.90 for a gain of 22.94 points or 0.98%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,756.11 for a gain of 418.19 points or 0.96%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 867.85 for a gain of 2.36 points or 0.27%.

