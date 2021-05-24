Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Cricut Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Investment company Bowie Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cricut Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, The Home Depot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowie Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bowie Capital Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRCT, HD, CLOV, NVDA,

CRCT, HD, CLOV, NVDA, Added Positions: AMZN, ADBE, NOW, SPGI, FB, CPRT, UNH, GOOGL, PYPL, VRSK, ADSK, FICO, INTU, AGG, MUB, VCSH,

AMZN, ADBE, NOW, SPGI, FB, CPRT, UNH, GOOGL, PYPL, VRSK, ADSK, FICO, INTU, AGG, MUB, VCSH, Reduced Positions: ORLY, MA, EL, AON, HDB, V, AAPL, MSCI, FISV, NKE, MCO, BF.B, ASML, UL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 198,500 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 138,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Facebook Inc (FB) - 137,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Aon PLC (AON) - 158,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.23% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 83,900 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $19.79, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 790,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 622,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $624.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3244.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $497.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $476.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $287.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 28.74%. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $536.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Bowie Capital Management, LLC still held 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

