Benefitfocus Launches Series of Workshops Focused on "State of Employee Benefits"

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Benefitfocus, Inc.Â (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers,has launched its series of One Place Local events, with five regional sessions in late May and early June. Each event will feature "State of Employee Benefits 2021: Trends & Insights Following a Year of Disruption," a workshop featuring data generated by Benefitfocus to show how the unprecedented events of 2020 impacted employee benefits adoption. Â

The one-hour virtual events are accredited by HRCI and SHRM. In addition to gaining insight into plan design and enrollment trends leading up to and following the onset of COVID-19, attendees will be able to build their network and hear directly from peers about navigating evolving employee needs and expectations through innovative benefit strategies and more. Benefitfocus data scientists will join the events to provide deeper insights into plan design and enrollment trends.

"The breadth of our customer base uniquely enables us to conduct events like One Place Local with assets built from the enormous amount of data we manage and the insights we then create that are essential to employers' continuous improvement in plan design and employee engagement. We are proud to bring together leaders in the benefits industry to share their knowledge, and we apply the data we've compiled to provide strategic insights," said Matt Levin, Benefitfocus president & CEO. "This is more important than ever in the wake of the pandemic, changing priorities among employees and the ongoing desire for the health and well-being of among employers."

The One Place Local schedule for May and June is as follows:

May 25: Northeast Region

May 26: West Region

June 8: Southeast Region

June 9: Midwest Region

June 10: Central Region

For networking purposes, Benefitfocus encourages participants to attend the session for their region. Events of this sort yield strategic value for acquiring, developing and retaining talent within geographic markets through consideration of effective benefit program design. Interested parties can register at https://www.benefitfocus.com/events.

State of Employee Benefits

To create its analysis of employee benefit plan design and participation, Benefitfocus aggregated, anonymized and analyzed 3.5 million actual enrollment records over a four-year period from nearly 350 large employer customers (1,000+ employees). That analysisÂ is illustrated through graphs and appending tables and depicts trends for benefit plan design and participation leading up to and following the onset of COVID-19.Â

AboutÂ BenefitfocusÂ

BenefitfocusÂ (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfullyÂ designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plansâ¯and suppliersâ¯address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products throughÂ a world-class benefits experience.Â Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.Â Learn more atÂ www.benefitfocus.com, Â LinkedIn , Facebook, Instagram andâ¯ Twitter . Â

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSÂ

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

