Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Adobe Inc, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Investment company Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dollar General Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owns 914 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,191,914 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 414,876 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 150,147 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 146,924 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 805,831 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1506.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $120.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $206.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 537.02%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $497.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 277,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1306.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 5002.37%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1123.27%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 879.34%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $440.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The sale prices were between $18.6 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.18%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 14,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.29%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 53,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 76.6%. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 7,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.33%. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 1,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.04%. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 80.89%. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 1,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

