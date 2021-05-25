Micron Hosts U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Congressional and Local Leaders at its State-of-the-Art Manassas, Virginia Fabrication Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Micron Hosts U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Congressional and Local Leaders at its State-of-the-Art Manassas, Virginia Fabrication Facility

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

MANASSAS, Va., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), today hosted U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Congressional and local officials for a tour of its Manassas, Va.,Â advanced manufacturingÂ facility. The visit underscored the importance of domestic semiconductor manufacturers, and highlighted Micronâs position in the industry as the only manufacturer ofÂ memoryÂ and storage productsÂ in the U.S. Secretary Raimondo was joined by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R. Warner (D-VA) along with Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.Â Â 

In a jointÂ press conference, Secretary Raimondo, Senator Cornyn and Senator Warner highlighted theÂ importanceÂ of federal support for the U.S.Â semiconductor industry, aÂ vital component of the U.S. economy that underpins advancements in critical infrastructure.Â Micron President and CEO, SanjayÂ Mehrotraâ, noted the companyâsÂ expanding footprint in Manassas and expressed gratitude for the U.S. Governmentâs efforts to further promote innovation and strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry.Â 

âOver the last year, there has been an increased focus on the importance of semiconductors â here in the U.S. and around the world,â said Mehrotra. âSemiconductorsâ¯are the foundation on which the modern economy is built, andÂ the applications they enable have kept America on the leading edge of technology innovation. AsÂ the only U.S. company that develops, manufactures, and sells leading-edge memory and storage products,Â we are energized to see the growing momentum to promote domestic semiconductor investments.â¯The CHIPS for America Act aims to incentivizeÂ more manufacturing, R&D and innovation here in the U.S., and we look forward to continuing to work with Congress to see it across the finish line.â

Micronâs Manassas, Virginia operation serves as a Center of Excellence for the companyâs long-lifecycle memory and storage solutions that are key to driving growth in the intelligent edge including automotive, industrial, networking and consumer markets. The site plays a critical role in producing memory that is in nearly half of all automobiles today.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our MicronÂ® and CrucialÂ® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities â from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

Â© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Rodriguez Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873Â 
[email protected]Â 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b5e127-ece2-47d1-b252-cc5ce67e7794

ti?nf=ODI0MjMxOCM0MTk5ODc5IzIwMDUwMjQ=
28789955-8122-4374-8699-203c0cd79756
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment