Micron Hosts U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Congressional and Local Leaders at its State-of-the-Art Manassas, Virginia Fabrication Facility

MANASSAS, Va., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), today hosted U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Congressional and local officials for a tour of its Manassas, Va.,Â advanced manufacturingÂ facility. The visit underscored the importance of domestic semiconductor manufacturers, and highlighted Micronâs position in the industry as the only manufacturer ofÂ memoryÂ and storage productsÂ in the U.S. Secretary Raimondo was joined by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R. Warner (D-VA) along with Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.Â Â



In a jointÂ press conference, Secretary Raimondo, Senator Cornyn and Senator Warner highlighted theÂ importanceÂ of federal support for the U.S.Â semiconductor industry, aÂ vital component of the U.S. economy that underpins advancements in critical infrastructure.Â Micron President and CEO, SanjayÂ Mehrotraâ, noted the companyâsÂ expanding footprint in Manassas and expressed gratitude for the U.S. Governmentâs efforts to further promote innovation and strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry.Â

âOver the last year, there has been an increased focus on the importance of semiconductors â here in the U.S. and around the world,â said Mehrotra. âSemiconductorsâ¯are the foundation on which the modern economy is built, andÂ the applications they enable have kept America on the leading edge of technology innovation. AsÂ the only U.S. company that develops, manufactures, and sells leading-edge memory and storage products,Â we are energized to see the growing momentum to promote domestic semiconductor investments.â¯The CHIPS for America Act aims to incentivizeÂ more manufacturing, R&D and innovation here in the U.S., and we look forward to continuing to work with Congress to see it across the finish line.â

Micronâs Manassas, Virginia operation serves as a Center of Excellence for the companyâs long-lifecycle memory and storage solutions that are key to driving growth in the intelligent edge including automotive, industrial, networking and consumer markets. The site plays a critical role in producing memory that is in nearly half of all automobiles today.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our MicronÂ® and CrucialÂ® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities â from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

Â© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Rodriguez Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873Â

[email protected]Â



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b5e127-ece2-47d1-b252-cc5ce67e7794