American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $8.3 million of Shares

Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl H Lindner Iii (insider trades) sold 63,240 shares of AFG on 05/21/2021 at an average price of $130.75 a share. The total sale was $8.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of AFG, click here
.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment