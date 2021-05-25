Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) President and CEO John A Taylor Bought $127,890 of Shares

President and CEO of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Taylor (insider trades) bought 9,000 shares of GPMT on 05/24/2021 at an average price of $14.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $127,890.

For the complete insider trading history of GPMT, click here

.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership