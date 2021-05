Trean Insurance Group Inc (TIG) President and CEO Andrew O'brien Sold $8.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Trean Insurance Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew O'brien (insider trades) sold 616,438 shares of TIG on 05/24/2021 at an average price of $13.3 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.

