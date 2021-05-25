Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-ghazaleh Sold $845,361 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mohammad Abu-ghazaleh (insider trades) sold 24,362 shares of FDP on 05/21/2021 at an average price of $34.7 a share. The total sale was $845,361.

