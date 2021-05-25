Logo
Phil Mickelson Wins Historic PGA Championship With Callaway Clubs And Golf Ball

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mickelson becomes the oldest major champion ever with a new Epic Speed Driver, Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball and Callaway equipment

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Phil Mickelson delivered a record-breaking performance for the ages at Kiawah Island and claimed his sixth major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Mickelson relied on Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) equipment and an Odyssey Putter throughout the week while becoming the oldest major champion ever at age 50.

With the combination of his new Callaway Epic Speed Driver, Callaway Irons, and a Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball, Mickelson led the elite field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green. He drove the ball exceptionally well throughout the championship and hit a 366 yard bomb at the 16th hole on Sunday when he needed it most.Â 

Callaway believes that their Chrome Soft Golf Ball Family isn't just better, it's better for everyone. Mickelson's golf ball features Callaway's innovative Triple Track Technology, which utilizes Vernier Hyper Acuity for improved putting alignment and accuracy. He has been playing with Triple Track Technology since the beginning of 2019.

His winning driver is engineered with Callaway's A.I. designed Jailbreak Speed Frame. By applying Artificial Intelligence, this structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional direction for increased ball speeds across the face.

In Mickelson's bag from Callaway Golf and Odyssey:

Callaway Epic Speed Driver, 6-degree
Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Fairway Wood, 16.5-degree
Callaway X Forged Utility Irons, 4-5
Callaway Apex MB Irons, 6-PW
Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedges, 52-, 55-, 60-degree
Odyssey PM Prototype Putter
Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball

"We want to congratulate Phil Mickelson on capturing his historic win at the PGA Championship," said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer. "He has been such a tremendous ambassador for Callaway and the game of golf, and we couldn't be happier for Phil as he reaches another illustrious milestone in his Hall of Fame career.Â It's clear that he still has plenty of championship level golf ahead."

A Callaway Staff Professional since 2004, Mickelson has now earned 55 wins in his illustrious career. For more information regarding Epic Drivers or any other Callaway products, please visit http://www.callawaygolf.com.

To keep up to date with all of the latest Callaway news and announcements, please follow Callaway Golf and Odyssey Golf on social media: @CallawayGolf and @OdysseyGolf.

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf CompanyÂ (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands includingÂ Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary.Â For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jeff Newton
Callaway Golf Company
[email protected]

callaway_golf_company.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA88908&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phil-mickelson-wins-historic-pga-championship-with-callaway-clubs-and-golf-ball-301298293.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf

