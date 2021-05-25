Logo
Sport & Outdoor Industry expert Markus Hefter joins Polygiene

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene announces the appointment of the Sport and Outdoor Industry and ISPO veteran Markus Hefter as Commercial Director for the EMEA region. After over 20 years of leading roles in the live communications & events industry he is now joining the team at Polygiene - his latest role being Exhibition Group Director for ISPO Munich, the world's leading trade fair for the sports business OutDoor by ISPO, the largest annual European trade fair for the outdoor sector. As Commercial Director for EMEA he can take advantage of his extensive network and long experience in the global Sports and Outdoor industry. He joins Polygiene in September.

Markus Hefter explains, "I have known Polygiene for many years and have followed its achievements and activities and find it impressive how the brand has positioned itself, and also developed. The credible and consistent orientation around the topic of sustainability, but also the business development, such as the successful IPO a few years ago or the recent purchase of Addmaster, are expressions of that.Â 

- For my next professional step, it was very important for me to continue working with the entire Sports and Outdoor industry, to maintain the good relationships and to be able to contribute my experience in the best possible way. I am very excited to become part of the Polygiene team in September. I believe that together we can achieve a lot," he continues.

"I am very happy to welcome Markus to the Polygiene EMEA team where we have a long tradition of working closely and extensively with quality brand partners from the Sport and Outdoor World in which Markus has been actively involved over the past 18 years. We look forward to further build andÂ strengthen those relationships together -Â with a strong focus on extending our sustainable product benefits into other areas, such as lifestyle, denim and workwear, as well," says Haymo Strubel, VP Commercial Operations EMEA Polygiene.Andreas Holm, Chief Commerical Officer Polygiene concludes,Â "I have known Markus for many years via the ISPO network and I am very happy to have him onboard in our EMEA region which marks an important part in building the Global Polygiene Commercial organization. Markus brings a lot of competence and extensive knowledge from his time at ISPO working closely together with quality brands building their success and that is very similar to what we want to achieve as an ingredient brand.Â He will be a great asset to the company."


Press contacts Polygiene
Andreas Holm, Chief Commerical Officer, [email protected], +46 706 859054
Haymo Strubel, VP Commercial Operations EMEA,Â [email protected],Â +49 171 26 83 788
Kristina Kruhsberg, press officer, [email protected],Â +46Â 708 162196

For press images, visitÂ https://news.cision.com/?n=polygiene-ab

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News newsletters
http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene
As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/sport---outdoor-industry-expert-markus-hefter-joins-polygiene,c3352800

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO89001&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sport--outdoor-industry-expert-markus-hefter-joins-polygiene-301298381.html

SOURCE Polygiene AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO89001&Transmission_Id=202105250256PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO89001&DateId=20210525
