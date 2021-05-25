Deere Continues to Power On

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Deere Continues to Power On

The company continues to power on as its earnings create further room for value

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deere & Co. (

DE, Financial) has been on a solid run over the past year, and by beating earnings expectations once again, we think the stock will have another successful 12 months.

Performance

Deere has beaten the S&P 500 by nearly 3.6 times over the past year.

1397195478050820096.png

The stock's performance is driven by the company's transformational period. Deere's investing heavily in precision farming, which has gotten investors excited. Investors have also bought into the fact that farmers will have benefited from high commodity prices and stimulus checks, which assumably will be spent on equipment upgrades.

Earnings and estimates

Deere posted an earnings per share beat of $1.16 and a revenue beat of $439.83 million in its latest earnings report. Following on from the stimulus and commodity prices contributing to performance, a few matters need to be considered when looking at earnings.

1397080876537368576.png

Although the company beat revenue estimates, is has yet to return to pre-Covid levels. As the reopening accelerates, the company will probably re-lever on debt. The chart shows the correlation between the company's top-line earnings and the amount of leverage. Should Deere re-lever, the company will experience stronger top-line growth.

1397081919539138560.png

Deere has managed to decrease its inventory turnover drastically since 1994, whilst increasing its revenue. As this divergence continues, the company will experience better and better gross profit margins.

1397082544159084544.png

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts expect earnings per share to take off for the rest of 2021, due to estimated increases in net income and the anti-dilutive nature of the stock's earnings.

1397083287565914112.png

Historically speaking, the diluted earnings per share have been trending higher, which has added more value for shareholders. Although sporadic selloffs after dilutions, the stock's price has correlated closely with improved diluted earnings in the long run.

In addition to the charts above, Deere is sitting on a deferred tax asset of $1,191 million, which will boost earnings if exercised and provide stimulus to the stock price.

Peer analysis

1397084731337625600.png

Source: Seeking Alpha

By looking at the peer analysis, it should be noted that Deere's trading below most of its peers with value multiples such as price-earnings and price-book. The stock's earnings multiple of 24.80 trades well below the current S&P 500 average, which is around 44 times. Should there be a market correction, Deere will be on the right side of it.

1397088847212335104.png

Source: MarketWatch

Valuation

The justified price-earnings ratio indicates that investors could be provided with a potential 38% 12-month upside.

GAAP justified forward price-earnings: 24.80 x 20.04 = $497 (rounded)

The valuation can be justified considering the size of the company as well as the strength of its earnings. Even with market factors considered, we think that investors could experience a 38% return over the next 12 months.

Final word

Metrics show that Deere is a valuable investment. The recent earnings beat should ensure momentum. The stock's plateaued over the past week due to insider stock sales, but since 1994 the company's policy has always been to limit insider selling whilst maximizing shareholder value. Deere is a good buy at the moment!

Disclosure: I am long Deere & Co.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment