Successful Investing in a Bull Market

Allocating capital in a bull market can be a challenging task. Many stocks trade on high valuations compared to their long-term averages. As such, they may offer little or no margin of safety. In addition, company earnings estimates and economic forecasts may be biased towards growth due to improving investor and corporate sentiment.

Therefore, in my view, it could be prudent to consider the views of experienced value investors who have lived through many bull markets. Their wisdom may provide guidance for today's value investors and help them to maximize returns in the coming years.

Waiting for opportunities

A rising stock market can cause investors to fear missing out on future gains. For instance, they may view today's stock market valuations as being excessively high. However, they may still buy stocks because they are worried about the low returns from cash and the potential for the stock market to rise to even higher levels following its 80% gain in 14 months.

However, there is no requirement for any investor to buy overvalued stocks. The track record of the S&P 500 shows that no bull market has ever been permanent in nature. Therefore, it may be prudent to hold some cash and wait for more attractive buying opportunities to appear in the future. This point was neatly summarized by Benjamin Graham. He previously said:

"Mr. Market's job is to provide you with prices; your job is to decide whether it is to your advantage to act on them. You no not have to trade with him just because he constantly begs you to."

A long-term view

The stock market's large recent gains over a relatively short space of time may mean that investor expectations have risen. They may believe that it is always possible to earn double-digit returns in a matter of months, or even weeks. In reality, it can take many years for stock prices to produce returns that make a significant impact on a portfolio's valuation.

Therefore, taking a long-term view may be useful in today's bull market. It may help investors to manage their return expectations should the recent bull run experience a period of slower growth. A long-term view may also make it easier for investors to hold stocks should the current bull market come to an end.

Peter Lynch has always adopted a long-term strategy. It aided his success when delivering a 29% annual return for the Magellan fund between 1977 and 1990. As he once said:

"The typical big winner in the Lynch portfolio (I continue to pick my share of losers, too!) generally takes three to ten years or more to play out."

Predicting the future

Some investors may feel increasingly confident in their ability to estimate how stock prices will perform in future. Their confidence may have grown following a correct decision to purchase stocks after the 2020 stock market crash. Since then, the stock market has recovered extremely quickly.

However, the stock market's performance remains very unpredictable. Past gains do not necessarily mean that future returns will also be positive. Indeed, every prior bull market has ultimately become a bear market. Often, this transition has been extremely short and without any prior warning.

As such, avoiding trying to predict the stock market's future performance could be a prudent strategy. Investors such as Baupost's Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) have accepted that timing the market is impossible. As he once said:

"In reality, no one knows what the market will do; trying to predict it is a waste of time, and investing based upon that prediction is a speculative undertaking."

