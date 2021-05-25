Gaming Realms PLC Announces Granting of Pennsylvania gaming licence

Gaming Realms granted Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence in U.S. State of Pennsylvania
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM: GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, marking the Group's third U.S. state licence and its continuing U.S. market expansion.
Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in the U.S. with a population of circa 13 million people. The licence will allow Gaming Realms to provide its Slingo Originals game content to the State's licenced online casino operators, a market which grew by 574% in terms of revenue in 2020. Gaming Realms expects to go live in Pennsylvania and in Michigan in the near future.
Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented:"We are delighted to have been granted our licence in Pennsylvania, where iGaming revenues grew by nearly 600% in 2020. We are now licenced in the three largest states for iGaming, and look forward to more states regulating in the future.
"We have signed a number of multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the U.S., giving an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the expansion of the exciting U.S. iGaming market."
About Gaming Realms
Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.
