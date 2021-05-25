artnet AG: Post-War & Contemporary Art Sale Achieves Record for Highest Grossing Sale in Artnet Auctions History

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

artnet AG: Post-War & Contemporary Art Sale Achieves Record for Highest Grossing Sale in Artnet Auctions History

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Competitive bidding from four three continents fueled the sale's success
  • 93% of lots sold exceeded their pre-sale low estimate
  • 32% of lots sold exceeded their pre-sale high estimate
  • Damien Hirst artwork sells for 600,000 USD

    • BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions announced that Artnet Auctions' spring Post-War & Contemporary Art sale set a new record for the highest revenue generating sale in Artnet Auctions' history. The sale exceeded 2 million USD in total sales with an average sold lot value of over $70,000 - a 50% increase from the same sale held in 2020, and nearly 40% higher than the global standard for online sales.

    "There is no question that the market is hungrier than ever for tightly curated sales and quality unique work", said Colleen Cash, VP, Auctions at Artnet. "Our team has spent the last year realizing the possibilities of a strategy geared toward facilitating more sales at the $75,000+ level, and these results confirm our efforts have been in the right place."

    The top lot of the marquee auction was a 2008 butterfly painting, Spring Intensity, by Damien Hirst which sold for $600K - the second highest value work ever sold on the online platform. 93% of lots sold in the sale exceeded their pre-sale low estimate, and 32% of lots sold exceeded their pre-sale high estimate, confirming Artnet Auctions' capacity to generate strong bidding interest across mediums and price points.

    Other notable results included Henry Moore's 1965 maquette sculpture Two Three Quarter Figures on Base, which realized $78K after 22 bids - almost $50K over its high estimate, and Larry Poons's painting The Ultimate Canto, which realized $84K after 14 bids - almost $25K over its high estimate.

    While the May sale cycle historically rounds out the brick-and-mortar spring season, there's no slowdown in sight for the Artnet Auctions team. The second iteration of the team's newly launched Art of the Americas initiative- presented in partnership with Raphael Castoriano, a multi-lingual artist, art advisor, and the founder and creative director of KreÃ«mart, and Solita Cohen, a Caracas native, as well as a collector and patron of Latin American art- goes live for bidding on June 11, 2021, and Queer Legacy, a sale dedicated to highlighting work by artists of the Queer community goes live on June 17, 2021. Queer Legacy will be presented in partnership with Eric Shiner, Executive Director, Pioneer Works and formerly of Sotheby's and the Andy Warhol Museum.

    About Artnet

    Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today.

    The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

    ISIN: DE000A1K0375

    LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

    Contact:
    Sophie Neuendorf
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: artnet AG



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/648953/artnet-AG-Post-War-Contemporary-Art-Sale-Achieves-Record-for-Highest-Grossing-Sale-in-Artnet-Auctions-History

    img.ashx?id=648953

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment