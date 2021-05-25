Logo
Where Innovation Meets Design: Epson Introduces Award-Winning Receipt Printer with Built-in Tablet Mount

PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
2021 iF Design Award Winner Epson OmniLink TM-m30II-SL Offers a Total Mobile POS Solution in a Modern, Compact, Flexible, Industrial Design

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 25, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Epson America, Inc., a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, today introduced the latest advancement in mobile point of sale with the OmniLinkÂ® TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer with built-in tablet mount. This unique, compact all-in-one mobile POS solution is designed for space-constrained retail and hospitality environments. The multiple desktop and wall configuration options and superior cable management system provide the flexibility of setting up one or multiple mobile POS or self-checkout stations without taking up too much space.

This intelligent printer offers a broad variety of connectivity options and can connect to up to four peripheral devices from barcode scanners to payment terminals. The digital order workflow helps improve order accuracy and reduce labor costs by enabling staff to focus on fulfilling orders and providing customers with a better, faster customer experience. The modern, sophisticated, industrial design of the TM-30II-SL received the 2021 iF Design Award, recognized around the world as one of the most prestigious awards for innovative industrial product design excellence.

"Over the past year, touchless and contactless transactions have become increasingly important for small businesses. Because many retail and hospitality POS areas are tight on space, a compact all-in-one receipt printer that can also operate as a self-service terminal is a must-have," said Aileen Maldonado, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America, Inc. "The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL was designed for this purpose with its built-in tablet mount to save much needed space, and built-in USB hub for robust peripheral support enabling merchants to streamline labor management and increase operational efficiencies for higher customer satisfaction."

This all-in-one POS printer design features a hub for connected USB peripheral devices and tablets. The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL also charges and sends data to a connected tablet through one single USB cable1 and features USB-Network-Tethering,2 which enables network connection to tablets, making it ideal for locations that experience issues with wireless connectivity.

Designed specifically with retail and hospitality markets in mind, additional POS printer features include:

  • All-in-One Design âÂ Compact POS printer with built-in tablet mount and secure locking capability; ideal for space-constrained areas
  • Modern Industrial DesignÂ â Sleek 3-inch thermal receipt printer; supports multiple configurations and mounting positions
  • USB POS Peripheral Device SupportÂ â Accommodates up to four POS peripherals; convenient compartment for efficient cable management
  • Single Cable Connection âÂ Convenient tablet charging and data communication1Â 
  • USB-Network-TetheringÂ 2Â â Provides network connectivity from the printer to iOSÂ® tabletsÂ 
  • Online Ordering Ready â Server Direct Print technology enables the printer to retrieve receipt data from a Web server for online and remote ordering
  • Compatible with Cloud ApplicationsÂ â OmniLink Merchant ServicesÂ enables merchants to capture and analyze transaction data using cloud solutions to gain valuable customer insightsÂ 
  • Broad Connectivity â Multiple interface options include USB, Ethernet and BluetoothÂ®
  • Remarkable Printer ReliabilityÂ â 150 km printhead life3 and auto cutter life of 2.2 million cuts3
  • Two-Year Limited WarrantyÂ â Optional one, two and three-year extended service plans available

Availability
The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer will be available from Epson authorized channel partners in June 2021. For additional information, visit http://www.epson.com/mseries.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:Â epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Feature available for iOSÂ® devices and Androidâ¢ devices running Android 10 or later. Tablet and cable not included.
2 Only works with iOS devices.
3 Epson's statements about reliability levels are only estimates based on normal use of the printer using tested media only. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media. These reliability statements are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

