TLC Announces Approval of New Drug Application of Liposomal Amphotericin B in India

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TLC Announces Approval of New Drug Application of Liposomal Amphotericin B in India

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC ( TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg (known as AmpholipadÂ® in Taiwan and AmphoTLCâ¢ in India) for immediate importation per approved usage and indication, to aid in the countryâs emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage.

âAmphoTLCâ¢ is the first and only complex generic drug to have achieved bioequivalence to Gileadâs AmBisome, proving its sameness to the safest form of amphotericin B in the world,â commented George Yeh, President of TLC. âWe are glad that the result of years of our hard work is able to help India in their times of need. With this approval and prompt delivery of our product, thousands of patients will have the opportunity to receive early treatment with AmphoTLCâ¢, reducing the fatality rate brought on by the sudden influx of mucormycosis.â

AmphoTLCâ¢ is a liposomal amphotericin B injection indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis. The drug is approved in Taiwan and has been marketed and sold for several years, with a steady increase in market share each year; market authorization of the drug in China is under review. The approval of AmphoTLCâ¢ in India follows the conduct of complete due diligence by regulators in India based on the numerous years of development TLC has dedicated as well as its quality performance in the developed markets.

With a soaring number of COVID-19 infections in India, the number of COVID-19 associated mucormycosis (CAM) cases has also been on the rise. Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection also known as black fungus, and CAM is a life-threatening form of mucormycosis which has emerged as a post-COVID complication, infecting about 30% of COVID patients who are diabetic or otherwise immunocompromised. If progression of the infection is not treated early, over 60% of patients could die. The increasing number of CAM cases has resulted in unprecedently high demand for liposomal amphotericin B, the key drug to treat mucormycosis, causing an acute shortage of the drug. Exploitation by sellers on the black market, who are marking up the price of liposomal amphotericin B by three times, is further exacerbating the situation. The steep increase in price and the financial burden it brings is forcing patients to opt for conventional amphotericin B, which is known for its nephrotoxicity, with many patients having to discontinue usage due to renal toxicities.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation and in response to the humanitarian crisis, the new drug registration for AmphoTLCâ¢ was promptly granted in India. The registration allows for immediate importation of AmphoTLCâ¢ as per approved usage and indication of liposomal amphotericin B in India, which includes mucormycosis, to help alleviate the urgent need for the drug.

âWe are glad to be lending a helping hand in conjunction with TLC in this dark hour, bringing a ray of light by delivering AmphoTLCâ¢ to those in need to help them get over this severe infection,â commented Barbara Li, General Manager of Yung Shin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., contract manufacturer for AmphoTLCâ¢.

âTLC appreciates the support of Indian authorities who thoroughly and expeditiously granted the approval of AmphoTLCâ¢,â commented Dr. Keelung Hong, Founder, Chairman and CEO of TLC. âWe are pleased to be able to address the current emergency in India by fulfilling an unmet need for one of the safest and most effective drugs to treat COVID-19 patients afflicted with this debilitating infection, and we will start delivering shipments of AmphoTLCâ¢ to India immediately.â

About TLC

TLC ( TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage, specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipADâ¢), including BioSeizerÂ® sustained release technology and NanoXâ¢ active drug loading technology, which are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable in manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics targeting areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, oncology and infectious diseases. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all listed companies in Taiwanâs Corporate Governance Evaluations.

ti?nf=ODI0MjUzOCM0MjAwMjQ0IzIwOTUxMDA=
5e0c0ad8-076e-4481-aafb-aabcac0ef1c5
TLC Contact:Dawn ChiCorporate [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment