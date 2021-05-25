Transamerica Signs Lease for 35,000 Square Feet at Wills Wharf in Baltimore's Harbor Point

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Transamerica Signs Lease for 35,000 Square Feet at Wills Wharf in Baltimore's Harbor Point

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (: AHH) today announced that Transamerica has agreed to lease the 35,000 square foot 8th floor of the Wills Wharf office building at Harbor Point. With Transamerica, EY, Jellyfish, Bright Horizons, and Canopy by Hilton, Wills Wharf is now 58% leased.

Positioned at the gateway to Baltimoreâs Inner Harbor, Wills Wharf is a LEED Silver mixed-use building offering 325,000 square feet of Class A office and premier hotel space. With unparalleled waterfront views, Wills Wharf is located within walking distance to all amenities and open spaces that Harbor Point has to offer. Situated between Harbor East and Fellâs Point, Harbor Point is Baltimoreâs largest downtown waterfront development site with capacity for up to three million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres. In addition to Wills Wharf, Armada Hoffler Propertiesâ Harbor Point assets include both the Thames Street Wharf office building and 1405 Point apartments and retail. The Company is also in partnership to develop and build T. Rowe Priceâs new global headquarters at Harbor Point.

âTransamerica joins an already impressive roster of global companies â T. Rowe Price, Exelon, Morgan Stanley, and EY â all of whom call Harbor Point home,â said Lou Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. âTransamericaâs commitment to Wills Wharf further validates Harbor Point as the premier mixed-use development in the market. We are excited to welcome Transamericaâs employees to Wills Wharf and Harbor Point.â

To learn more about Wills Wharf visit http://www.willswharfbaltimore.com/.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties (: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamericaâs dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the worldâs largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

Contact:
Michael P. OâHara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (757) 366-6684

ti?nf=ODI0MjAxMiM0MTk4OTY5IzIwMTA5NTE=
85b1a2d6-8a1e-4a2a-99ef-a9708154b71a
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment