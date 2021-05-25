Logo
Blue Star Foods Corp. to Present at LD Invitational (XI)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:30 PM ET

Miami, Florida, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (

BSFC, Financial), (âBlue Starâ), a sustainable seafood company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:30 PM ET. John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods Corp., will be giving the presentation.

âParticipating at the LD Micro Invitational provides us with a great opportunity to increase visibility and elevate our profile within the investment community,â said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods. âWe look forward to sharing our story and the actions we are taking to position our business to capitalize on the rebounding restaurant industry and create long-term value for our shareholders.â

Event: Blue Star Foods Corp. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9th
Time: 3:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

LD Micro Invitational (Details)

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th -Â Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature a rare, one-time event: LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a sustainable seafood company that processes, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The companyâs headquarters are in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoods.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Brett Maas of Hayden IR
Email: [email protected]
Office: (646) 536-7331

