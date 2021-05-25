Phyto Extractions Shatter Now Available Nationally for Medical Consumers

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX) (Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractionsâ¢"or the "Company) is excited to announce its shatter product launch which is now available nationally for its medical consumers at CannMart.com, with planned distribution to recreational consumers via anticipated future sales to provincial monopoly wholesalers.

This new launch will provide patients through CannMart.com the opportunity to purchase Phyto Extractions' latest shatter product line in three varieties to start: Pink Kush, Blue Gorilla OG and D. Bubba, offering Canadians the opportunity of a renewed experience in the limited shatter offerings currently available in Canada's regulated market today.

Phyto Extractions'â¢ shatter is a well-known cannabis extract in its purest form, with over 70% THC, negligible CBD content, and a distinguishing effect that is said to outperform other extracts. Extracted with butane to preserve cannabis terpenes, both shatter's fast-acting onset and natural derived terpenes that maintain and enhance the natural flavour of the extracted plant are unique selling points that are highly regarded by medical and recreational consumers. These products are anticipated to be available in the coming months via CannMart's wholesale distribution channel in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario to recreational customers, looking for a desirable experience with cannabis concentrates.

Producing pure extracts such as shatter, must be conducted in a controlled laboratory environment with strict safety measures. Phyto Extractionsâ¢ has recently upgraded its facility with the new ExtractionTek Solutions MeP XT70 hydrocarbon extraction system to ensure all shatter products are pure, safe and consistent with unmatched quality to maximize the consumption experience. For more information on how shatter is made, watch Phyto Extractionsâ¢ facility tour and shatter production process: https://youtu.be/bMz4V_WVoLI

CannMart Inc., a subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N, OTC: NXTTF), is a licensed entity, with a desktop and mobile portal that provides cannabis patients access to authorized and vetted medical cannabis products across Canada. CannMart medical patients are easily able to purchase Phyto Extractions products from the comfort of their home and have them delivered directly to their door once they have received their medical document.

About Phyto Extractionsâ¢

Phyto Extractionsâ¢ is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

