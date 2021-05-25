TAOP Receives "2021 Science and Technology Innovation and Invention Achievement" Award

SHENZHEN, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. ( TAOP, the âCompanyâ), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced that the Company has received â2021 Science and Technology Innovation and Invention Achievementâ Award at the 18th China Scientists Forum on May 24.



The 18th China Scientists Forum was held in Beijing, China from May 22 to May 24, hosted by the China Scientists Forum Organizing Committee. Aimed at promoting the development of enterprise science and technology and stimulating the vitality of science and technology innovation, the forum focused on the paths, modes, difficulties, and directions of enterprise science and technology innovation, explored the best path and mode for the combination of enterprises and scientists, and built a high-quality platform for the chief scientists of enterprises to communicate, interconnect, help and share with each other. In enterprise technology innovation session of the forum, Mr. Zhixiong Huang, Chief Operating Officer of TAOP, delivered a speech on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy and TAOPâs strategy and developments in its proprietary smart cloud ecosystem. At the award ceremony of the forum, the smart cloud platform independently developed by the Company won the national innovation achievement certification and the â2021 Science and Technology Innovation and Invention Achievementâ Award.

The core of TAOP smart cloud ecosystem is the Companyâs G cloud data center and cloud host and high-performance server. Supported by AI technology and stable computing power, TAOP smart cloud provides cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud platform, AI services and other cloud applications and a full range of solutions for various industries such as online education, media and online retail, and empowers the digital transformation of enterprises.

The China Scientists Forum was started by a well-known Chinese scientist Guangzhao Zhou, Chairman of the Chinese Science and Technology Association. Since its establishment in 2002, China Scientists Forum has received strong support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Chinese Science and Technology Association, the National Natural Science Foundation, etc. It has become one of the most influential platforms in Chinaâs science and technology community. In May 2021, TAOP officially joined the China Scientists Forum, and Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP, became a Vice Chairman in the council of China Scientists Forum.

âChina Scientists Forum has made important contributions in promoting the integration of industry, university, and research and in promoting innovation elements to enterprises,â said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. âThe recognition by China Scientists Forum is an important milestone for TAOP smart cloud platform and is positioning TAOP as a critical partner for a broad range of enterprises in their digital transformation.â

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. ( TAOP, Financial), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Companyâs actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Companyâs periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

