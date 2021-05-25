Logo
First Growth Funds Makes $859,852 Profit from Sale of Ethereum

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully sold 255.5 Ethereum tokens for $907,052. The Company invested $47,200 and booked $859,852 cash profit from the sale.

The Ethereum investment was held for approximately 2 years and resulted in over 1,822% return on investment. The cryptocurrency market has experienced high levels of volatility over the past couple of weeks and First Growth Funds was able to sell its Ethereum investment in a short window well above current price levels.

About First Growth Funds Limited

First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio. www.firstgrowthfunds.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: First Growth Funds Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648959/First-Growth-Funds-Makes-859852-Profit-from-Sale-of-Ethereum

