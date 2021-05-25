Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its First Quarter 2021 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Before Market Opens

Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MONACO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (:CMRE), announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens in New York on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamareâs management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare".

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 8, 2021. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10157083.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the worldâs leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 82 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 582,837 TEU, including one vessel under construction, five secondhand vessels that we have agreed to acquire and three vessels that we have agreed to sell. Five of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Companyâs common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols âCMREâ, âCMRE PR Bâ, âCMRE PR Câ, âCMRE PR Dâ and âCMRE PR Eâ, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains âforward-looking statementsâ. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as âbelieveâ, âintendâ, âanticipateâ, âestimateâ, âprojectâ, âforecastâ, âplanâ, âpotentialâ, âmayâ, âshouldâ, âcouldâ and âexpectâ and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Companyâs belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Companyâs control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption âRisk Factorsâ.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: [email protected]