ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate In Fireside Chat at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 11:30am ET. The conference will be held from 1-4 June 2021.



A live webcast of the chat will be available using this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/asln/1851714 and in the Investor Relations section of ASLANâs website at www.aslanpharma.com, with a replay available shortly after the event.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6751 2021

Email: [email protected]

Robert Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 858 356 5932

Email: [email protected] Â Â

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN, Financial) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

