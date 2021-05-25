Logo
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate In Fireside Chat at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (

ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 11:30am ET. The conference will be held from 1-4 June 2021.

A live webcast of the chat will be available using this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/asln/1851714 and in the Investor Relations section of ASLANâs website at www.aslanpharma.com, with a replay available shortly after the event.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6751 2021
Email: [email protected]
Robert Uhl
Westwicke Partners
Tel: +1 858 356 5932
Email: [email protected]
Â Â 

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (

ASLN, Financial) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Companyâs business strategy and clinical development plans; the Companyâs plans to develop and commercialise ASLAN004; the safety and efficacy of ASLAN004; the Companyâs plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials and clinical trial results for ASLAN004; the potential for ASLAN004 as a differentiated treatment for atopic dermatitis; and the Companyâs belief that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023. The Companyâs estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Companyâs business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companyâs business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Companyâs ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Companyâs US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2021.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words âbelieve,â âmay,â âmight,â âcould,â âwill,â âaim,â âestimate,â âcontinue,â âanticipate,â âintend,â âexpect,â âplan,â or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement.

