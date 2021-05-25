Logo
FTI Consulting's Morgan Magionos Named to Global Investigations Review's Leading Women in Investigations 2021 Guide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that Morgan Magionos, a Managing Director in the firmâs Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been recognized in Global Investigations Reviewâs Women in Investigations 2021 guide, which highlights the top 100 female practitioners in the investigations space worldwide based on nominations from readers and industry peers.

âMorgan is among an inspiring group of professionals in the Women in Investigations guide,â said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. âShe plays an integral role in helping clients who may face regulatory and compliance investigations or seek guidance on best practices to mitigate risk. I am pleased to congratulate Morgan on this well-deserved accomplishment.â

Ms. Magionos has over 15 years of forensic accounting and investigative experience. She primarily focuses on anti-corruption and anti-money laundering matters, as well as a variety of securities, investment and other financial fraud-related matters.

âItâs an honor to be named to Global Investigations Reviewâs Women in Investigations guide alongside so many remarkable women in the industry,â Ms. Magionos said. âI hope that the recognition of all my talented colleagues from around the world will inspire the next generation of women in investigations to commit to growth and curiosity in the field and beyond.â

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]Â 

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]Â 

