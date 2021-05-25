Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation ( RGEN, Financial), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at two upcoming investor conferences.

Annual Growth Stock conference being held June 1 - 3.Â Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1, at 1:40 p.m. EST.Â Â Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1 - 3.Â Â Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 3, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the discussions will be accessible through theÂ Investor Relations section of the Companyâs website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

