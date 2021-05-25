Silver Bull Announces Intent to Distribute Shares of Arras Minerals to Silver Bull Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. ( SVBL, TSX: SVB) (âSilver Bullâ) a mineral exploration company with assets in Kazakhstan and Mexico, is pleased to announce its intent to distribute shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (âArras Mineralsâ) to Silver Bull shareholders.



As announced on April 1, 2021, Silver Bull transferred its Kazakh interests, including the Beskauga Option Agreement and the Ekidos and Stepnoe mineral licences, to Arras Minerals, a newly formed British Columbia incorporated company and currently an approximately 88%-owned subsidiary of Silver Bull. In return, Silver Bull received 36Â million shares of Arras Minerals.

Silver Bull intends to distribute approximately 34.2Â million shares of Arras Minerals to Silver Bull shareholders, which will result in one Arras Minerals share to be distributed to Silver Bull shareholders for each share of Silver Bull held. Upon completion of the distribution, Silver Bull anticipates retaining approximately 1.8Â million Arras Minerals shares as a strategic investment, expected to represent approximately 4% of the outstanding Arras Minerals shares at the time of distribution. The Arras Minerals shares are not expected to be listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange immediately following the distribution. Accordingly, the Arras Minerals shares distributed to Silver Bull shareholders, though freely transferable in the United States, may be illiquid until such time as the shares are listed or a trading market develops, if at all. In Canada, shareholders of Arras Minerals will be able to trade their shares only pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements.

The proposed distribution of Arras Minerals shares to Silver Bull shareholders does not require shareholder approval, but is subject to certain conditions, including the registration of the Arras Minerals shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and final approval by the Board of Directors of Silver Bull. Silver Bull intends to complete the proposed distribution of the shares before the end of the third quarter of 2021, however the actual timing is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the final approval by the Board of Directors of Silver Bull.

Silver Bull will provide an update on record and distribution dates for the proposed distribution of Arras Minerals shares if and when it receives requisite approvals, including regulatory and board approvals.

Summary of Arras Mineralsâ Assets

The Beskauga deposit is Arras Mineralsâ material property and is an open pittable gold-copper-silver deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant âIndicatedâ Mineral Resource of 207Â million tonnes grading 0.35Â g/t gold, 0.23%Â copper and 1.09Â g/t silver for 2.33Â million ounces of gold, 476.1Â thousand tonnes of copper, and 7.25Â million ounces of silver and an âInferredâ Mineral Resource of 147Â million tonnes grading 0.33Â g/t gold, 0.15%Â copper and 1.02Â g/t silver for 1.56Â million ounces of gold, 220.5 thousand tonnes of copper, and 4.82Â million ounces of silver.

The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a net smelter return cut-off based on a price of: $1,500/oz for gold, $2.80/lb for copper, $17.25/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 81.7% for copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver. Mineralization remains open in all directions as well as at depth.

TableÂ 1. Pit-constrained Mineral Resource estimate for the Beskauga copper-gold project

CATEGORY TONNAGE (MT) CU % AU G/T AG G/T AU (MOZ) CU (KT) AG (MOZ) Â Â Indicated 207 0.23 0.35 1.09 2.33 476.1 7.25 Â Inferred 147 0.15 0.33 1.02 1.56 220.5 4.82 Â

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

