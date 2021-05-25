Victory Square Technologies Launches DiscreetCare – a Full-Service Web App for the Treatment of Sensitive & Delicate Medical Issues

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the âCompanyâ) (CSE:VST) ( VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) announces the launch of DiscreetCare ( https://discreetcare.com/ ) across the United States, as part of its multi-phase expansion into the rapidly growing Telehealth category.



Phase 1 of the DiscreetCare.com web app focuses on treating Hair Loss, Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, Genital Herpes, Cold Sores, Acne, and Bladder Control issues.

Phase 2, launching later this year, will offer at-home testing for STDs, Testosterone and Fertility; as well as treatment for a broader range of sensitive medical issues.

Victory Square Technologies CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani said, âThe vision for DiscreetCare is to be a one-stop provider for what many consider âdelicateâ medical issues. Our web app gives users access to testing, treatment and prescriptive medicinal remedies - all from the convenience and privacy of oneâs mobile device.â

The Company notes that convenience is one of many benefits offered to users of DiscreetCare. DiscreetCare also offers doctor evaluations, and FDA-approved medications with competitive pricing.

VS Digital Health Vice President of Marketing, Binu Koshy, explains, âBy offering a service that is both discreet and convenient, we are providing healthcare solutions to those who until now, have chosen âavoidanceâ over action when it comes to their overall wellbeing. Koshy adds, âThink of that 20-something who just started losing his hair but is too embarrassed to seek treatment, or that 30-year-old with Erectile Dysfunction (ED) who avoids seeking important medical offerings because the Viagra and Cialis commercials typically show and sell to men who are 20 years older.â

DiscreetCare Medical Director, Dr. Jeremy Roebuck adds, âBooking an appointment, sitting in a public waiting room and having an awkward face to face conversation are all roadblocks that contribute to the issue of âavoidanceâ when it comes to individuals seeking treatment for embarrassing awkward or socially stigmatized conditions.â

DiscreetCare provides an easier and less invasive alternative for its clientsâ¦ they simply:

1)Â Â Â Log onto to DiscreetCare.com using your computer or mobile device

2)Â Â Â Answer a series of medical questions which will be reviewed by a licensed physician,

3)Â Â Â Receive your medication in discreet packaging within 2 to 4 days.

4)Â Â Â Follow-up with your doctor, pharmacist or DiscreetCare support if you have any additional questions or concerns

For users wanting a more personal touch or in-depth medical consultation, DiscreetCare will be offering private virtual appointments with a certified doctor from the Companyâs vast network of physicians across all 50 states.

Dr. Roebuck explains, âOther digital care platforms provide pre-determined selections assuming the user knows their medical issue. With DiscreetCare, patients can explain symptoms so the doctor can determine their specific condition and prescribe appropriate treatment for the client. For example, a new skin rash could be one of many things, from eczema to psoriasis to a symptom of a more serious underlying condition.â

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more and more people being comfortable receiving medical care from the convenience of their home, turning the concept of Telehealth from a service for early adopters to a fixture across the United States. With the development of their Telehealth platform and nationwide clinician network, Victory Square Technologies has positioned themselves to capitalize on this emerging trend - whether it be further expansion of their own niche services or providing an all-in-one solution for businesses looking to license a white-label virtual care platform and clinician network.

