Victory Square Technologies Launches DiscreetCare – a Full-Service Web App for the Treatment of Sensitive & Delicate Medical Issues

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Victory Square Technologies Launches DiscreetCare – a Full-Service Web App for the Treatment of Sensitive & Delicate Medical Issues

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the âCompanyâ) (CSE:VST) (

VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) announces the launch of DiscreetCare (https://discreetcare.com/) across the United States, as part of its multi-phase expansion into the rapidly growing Telehealth category.

Phase 1 of the DiscreetCare.com web app focuses on treating Hair Loss, Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, Genital Herpes, Cold Sores, Acne, and Bladder Control issues.

Phase 2, launching later this year, will offer at-home testing for STDs, Testosterone and Fertility; as well as treatment for a broader range of sensitive medical issues.

Victory Square Technologies CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani said, âThe vision for DiscreetCare is to be a one-stop provider for what many consider âdelicateâ medical issues. Our web app gives users access to testing, treatment and prescriptive medicinal remedies - all from the convenience and privacy of oneâs mobile device.â

The Company notes that convenience is one of many benefits offered to users of DiscreetCare. DiscreetCare also offers doctor evaluations, and FDA-approved medications with competitive pricing.

VS Digital Health Vice President of Marketing, Binu Koshy, explains, âBy offering a service that is both discreet and convenient, we are providing healthcare solutions to those who until now, have chosen âavoidanceâ over action when it comes to their overall wellbeing. Koshy adds, âThink of that 20-something who just started losing his hair but is too embarrassed to seek treatment, or that 30-year-old with Erectile Dysfunction (ED) who avoids seeking important medical offerings because the Viagra and Cialis commercials typically show and sell to men who are 20 years older.â

DiscreetCare Medical Director, Dr. Jeremy Roebuck adds, âBooking an appointment, sitting in a public waiting room and having an awkward face to face conversation are all roadblocks that contribute to the issue of âavoidanceâ when it comes to individuals seeking treatment for embarrassing awkward or socially stigmatized conditions.â

DiscreetCare provides an easier and less invasive alternative for its clientsâ¦ they simply:

1)Â Â Â Log onto to DiscreetCare.com using your computer or mobile device
2)Â Â Â Answer a series of medical questions which will be reviewed by a licensed physician,
3)Â Â Â Receive your medication in discreet packaging within 2 to 4 days.
4)Â Â Â Follow-up with your doctor, pharmacist or DiscreetCare support if you have any additional questions or concerns

For users wanting a more personal touch or in-depth medical consultation, DiscreetCare will be offering private virtual appointments with a certified doctor from the Companyâs vast network of physicians across all 50 states.

Dr. Roebuck explains, âOther digital care platforms provide pre-determined selections assuming the user knows their medical issue. With DiscreetCare, patients can explain symptoms so the doctor can determine their specific condition and prescribe appropriate treatment for the client. For example, a new skin rash could be one of many things, from eczema to psoriasis to a symptom of a more serious underlying condition.â

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more and more people being comfortable receiving medical care from the convenience of their home, turning the concept of Telehealth from a service for early adopters to a fixture across the United States. With the development of their Telehealth platform and nationwide clinician network, Victory Square Technologies has positioned themselves to capitalize on this emerging trend - whether it be further expansion of their own niche services or providing an all-in-one solution for businesses looking to license a white-label virtual care platform and clinician network.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

âShafin Diamond Tejaniâ
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
www.victorysquare.com

For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations
Contact â Edge Communications Group
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations
Contact â Howard Blank, Director
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups
VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best â build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors
VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (

VSQTF, Financial). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

For more information, please visitÂ www.victorysquare.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains âforward-looking informationâ within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects, offerings and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries including VS Digital Health Inc., DiscreetCare.com and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as âbelievesâ, âexpectsâ, âanticipatesâ, âestimatesâ, âintendsâ, âplansâ, âcontinuesâ, âprojectâ, âpotentialâ, âpossibleâ, âcontemplateâ, âseekâ, âgoalâ, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as âmayâ, âmightâ, âwillâ, âcouldâ, âshouldâ or âwouldâ, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

ti?nf=ODI0MjAzOCM0MTk5MTIyIzIwOTUxMzY=
f17049bc-6de2-4c72-bcc8-1e721a9ea28c
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment