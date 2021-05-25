Logo
LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPLâs platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.

âAlisa brings a wealth of experience leading large teams and leveraging data-driven strategies to encourage growth,â Fandrey said. âWith her background and her one-team spirit, she is a great fit to support the firmâs vision and journey to deliver highly personalized growth support to advisors across business models.â

Maute joins LPL Financial from global asset manager WisdomTree Asset Management. She started her career at Morgan Stanley and has also held leadership positions at Van Kampen Investments. Maute earned a bachelorâs of business administration from the University of Iowa, and she earned her MBA at DePaul University. She has the CIMA and CAIA designations, as well as FINRA 7, 63 and 24 licenses.

âIâm inspired by LPLâs mission and commitment to advisors. There is tremendous opportunity in our industry, with increasing demand for advice and a growing desire by advisors to run a practice of their own design,â Maute said. âThrough the formation of the Advisor Solutions team, LPL is positioned to be able to deliver a truly differentiated platform that serves the needs of each unique advisor. Iâm excited for the opportunity to join this team to help increase access to the capabilities, resources and solutions that can bring the most value to advisorsâ practices.â

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Throughout this communication, the terms âfinancial advisorsâ and âadvisorsâ are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the âInvestor Relationsâ or âPress Releasesâ section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

