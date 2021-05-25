Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces U.S. Navy Order of REMUS 300 UUVs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced today a U.S. Navy order of two REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).



âREMUS UUVs have been used by the U.S. Navy for their defense operations for more than 20 years,â said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HIIâs Technical Solutions division. âWe are pleased to provide them with the new REMUS 300 to support their critical national security missions.â

The two-man portable, small-class UUV offers swappable energy modules with up to 10, 20 or 30 hours of endurance. The open architecture and modularity allow REMUS 300 to be tailored to specific mission requirements and enable spiral development and upgrades as technology evolves.

Delivery of the commercial REMUS 300 UUVs is scheduled for mid-2022.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is Americaâs largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HIIâs Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HIIâs Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

