Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTORâ¢ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selectaâs Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held June 1-4, 2021.



The presentation on Tuesday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET will be available through the Jefferies conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the companyâs website at www.selectabio.com.

AboutÂ Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. ( SELB) is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTORâ¢ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the bodyâs natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The companyâs first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi. For more information, please visitÂ www.selectabio.com.

