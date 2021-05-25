Logo
Carlisle TyrFil Supports Reforestation Efforts in Southeast Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLISLE, Pa., May 25, 2021

CARLISLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with Carlisle's commitment to ESG, Carlisle TyrFil (www.CarlisleTyrFil.com) announced today that it will further its long-standing collaboration with the country's oldest conservation organization, American Forests. Through its One Tote, One Tree sustainability program, the TyrFil brand will provide the financial support to help plant 300,000 new tree saplings in the longleaf pine forest region in the state of Florida.

The longleaf and slash pine forest area located in the Lake Walks Ridge, Big Shoals, John M. Bethea and Welaka State Forests has witnessed a devastating decline in its old-growth longleaf habitat that once blanketed 90 million acres across the southeastern United States. Much of the original forestation has been lost or damaged due to agriculture and the suppression of natural, low-intensity wildfires, which together have dealt an unprecedented blow to biodiversity and the natural forest health of the region.Â Many birds and animals have been negatively impacted, especially the red cockaded woodpecker, which relies on the loosely spaced longleaf pine for its survival. The survival of the woodpecker is critical to many other species, such as chickadees, flying squirrels, wood ducks, and owls. Through their industrious pecking, the woodpeckers create habitats for these species where none would otherwise exist.

Through Carlisle TyrFil's One Tote, One Tree program, these forests will get the boost they need to once again prosper.Â One Tote, One Tree is a central element of TyrFil's sustainability platform that enables the company and its extensive dealer, OEM, and distributor network to team up and work together to donate one new tree sapling for every tote of product purchased. Collectively, over the course of the past decade, TyrFil has planted nearly a quarter of a million new trees through its partnership with American Forests to help reforest many of the country's treasured wilderness areas that have been devastated by wildfires or other disasters.

"Carlisle TyrFil is pleased to continue its ongoing commitment and collaboration with American Forests," said Matt Pearson, Vice President of Global Sales for Carlisle TyrFil. "This initiative is part of our long-established support of environmental sustainability. Across the TyrFil brand's 50-year history, we have heavily invested in R&D to develop environmentally supportive products and have led the industry in next generation technology that significantly reduced the usage of oil, toxic metals, petrochemicals, and other environmentally harmful compounds. We thank our valued customers for joining us in this effort to replenish America's natural terrains for more than a decade."

For more information on Carlisle TyrFil and the One Tote, One Tree program, please visitÂ www.carlisletyrfil.comÂ andÂ www.onetoteonetree.org.

About Carlisle TyrFil
Carlisle TyrFilÂ is a brand of Carlisle Construction Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL). TyrFil flatproofing, also known as "foam fill", can be pumped into Off-the-Road (OTR) pneumatic tires to replace air with a resilient, synthetic elastomer core that eliminates dangerous and costly tire flats on heavy equipment vehicles. Despite cuts and punctures, filled tires will keep performing, therefore increasing productivity and eliminating costly downtime for field operators. Carlisle TyrFil - "We Keep the World Rolling."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies IncorporatedÂ is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025,Â CarlisleÂ is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, and continued dividend increases.Â CarlisleÂ is headquartered inÂ Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generatedÂ $4.2 billionÂ in revenues in 2020.

favicon.png?sn=LA88994&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlisle-tyrfil-supports-reforestation-efforts-in-southeast-florida-301298382.html

SOURCE Carlisle TyrFil

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88994&Transmission_Id=202105250701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88994&DateId=20210525
