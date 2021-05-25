Logo
Viasat Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Viasat Inc.Â (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company,Â today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021Â financial resultsÂ in a letter to shareholders, which is now posted to theÂ Investor Relations section of its website.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today atÂ 11:00 a.m.Â Pacific /Â 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (877) 640-9809 in theÂ U.S.Â or (914) 495-8528 internationally and reference the conference ID 9039006. The live webcast will be available onÂ Viasat'sÂ investor relations website at:Â investors.viasat.com.

A replay of the conference call will be made available fromÂ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time onÂ Tuesday, May 25, untilÂ 5:00 p.m. Eastern TimeÂ onÂ Wednesday, May 26. To access the replay, please dial: (855) 859-2056 in theÂ U.S.Â and (404) 537-3406 internationally and enter the conference ID 9039006. The webcast will be archived and available on theÂ ViasatÂ investor relations website for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

AboutÂ Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they areâon the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit:Â www.viasat.com, go toÂ Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at:Â Facebook,Â Instagram,Â LinkedIn,Â TwitterÂ orÂ YouTube.

Copyright Â© 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved.Â Viasat, theÂ ViasatÂ logo and theÂ ViasatÂ signal are registered trademarks ofÂ Viasat, Inc.Â All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA88818&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-releases-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301298300.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88818&Transmission_Id=202105250730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88818&DateId=20210525
