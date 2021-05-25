Criteo to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced that Sarah Glickman, CFO, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/crto/2109872 and a replay will subsequently be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.Â

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, SVP, Head of Market Relations & Capital Markets, [email protected]

Clemence Vermersch, Investor Relations Director, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas,Â [email protected]

