Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it has Filed to Reduce the Authorized Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC:Â HPIL) announces that it has filed the necessary documents to reduce the authorized shares from TWO HUNDRED BILLION to SIXTY BILLION. "The reduction was a necessity to hopefully settle the market perception and to make some possible acquisitions. We will be reviewing this again once we have successfully got the company on the OTCQB", said Stephen Brown CEO.

"I am looking forward to the upcoming shareholders meeting using the link below at 2:00PM PST on May 28th and responding to the many emails that I have received", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Shareholders Zoom link for Q & A May 28thÂ at 2:00 PM PST:

Â https://zoom.us/j/95002904374?pwd=VDF1RmJoeE9lUmxreDE0anU1akg3dz09

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

