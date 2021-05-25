PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC)Â today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET .

on at . Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. ET .

on at . JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section ofÂ Blueprint Medicines'Â website atÂ http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com . A replay of the webcasts will be archived onÂ Blueprint Medicines'Â website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy. Â For more information, visitÂ www.BlueprintMedicines.com Â and follow us onÂ Twitter Â (@BlueprintMeds) andÂ LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301298404.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation