CooperVision DreamLite® Ortho-K Lenses Gain European Approval for Slowing Progression of Myopia

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â CooperVision Specialty EyeCare's Procornea DreamLiteÂ® night lenses have received European approval for slowing the progression of myopia in children and young adults. The popular orthokeratology contact lens is the latest CooperVision myopia control product to gain the CE Mark, joining EyeDream and Paragon CRTÂ® ortho-k designs, MiSightÂ® 1 day soft contact lenses, and SightGlass Vision Diffusion Optics Technology spectacle lenses.

CooperVisionÂ has built the world's largest portfolio of evidence-based myopia control interventions. This provides eye care professionals (ECPs) with multiple approved options for addressing the global myopia epidemic, helping them tailor the approach to each child and family.

"Myopia's increasing frequency and prevalence is one of the most discussed issues in eye health. But conversation without action will not change the lives of the hundreds of millions of children affected by the issue. That sentiment is echoed by the World Council of Optometry, which recently passed a resolution advising optometrists to incorporate a standard of care for myopia management within their practices," said Dr. Juan Carlos AragÃ³n, President, CooperVision Specialty EyeCare.

"Our commitments to innovations such as DreamLiteÂ® night lenses, providing broader access to optical interventions with scientifically-demonstrated outcomes, and investing in widespread education for eye care professionals and parents are examples why CooperVision continues to lead the myopia management category. The latest CE Mark will help ECPs communicate with even more confidence about DreamLiteÂ® lenses' ability to slow the progression of myopia."

DreamLiteÂ® night lenses can be used for myopia control with children who have a refraction of -0.75 D to -5.00 D and a cylindrical refraction with a maximum of -2.50 D. A two-year study showed that DreamLiteÂ® night lenses reduced axial length growth by 63% percent among high myopes compared to the single vision spectacle lens control groupâa total reduction of 0.32 mm.1 The lenses are currently available across Europe, the Middle East, and China.

CooperVision products are used by thousands of ECPs across the region for myopia correction and control. DreamLiteÂ® ortho-k lenses represent the leading design in the United Kingdom (under the EyeDream brand), and MiSightÂ® 1 day soft contact lenses are available in multiple countries for daily wear. Commercialization plans are in progress for SightGlass Vision Diffusion Optics Technologyâ¢ spectacle lenses, which CooperVision acquired earlier this year.

In November 2019, MiSightÂ® 1 day became the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved* soft contact lenses proven to slow myopia progression in children, aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.2** This pivotal development and subsequent adoption by thousands of influential ECPs has accelerated myopia management in the U.S. and other countries.

Myopia is projected to affect the vision of approximately five billion people globally by 2050, more than doubling today's numbers.3 High myopia raises the risk of vision-threatening eye conditions such as retinal detachment, glaucoma, early cataracts and myopic maculopathy, a leading cause of blindness world-wide.4

* U.S. indications for use: MiSightÂ® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with â¤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

** Compared to a single vision 1 day lens over a 3-year period.

