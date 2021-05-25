Logo
Digital Brands Group to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) ("Digital Brands" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 26, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO and CMO in real time.

Mr. Davis and Ms. Dowling will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Davis and Ms. Dowling will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

"Digital Brands Group" will be presenting at 12:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register at the link below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465229&tp_key=acb55f1b36&sti=dbgi

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Digital Brands Group, Inc.
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 593-1047

favicon.png?sn=AQ88198&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-wednesday-may-26-2021-301298439.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

