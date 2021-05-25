Logo
KULA AG Selects Curtis Mathes Grow Lights for European Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) will supply KULA AG with the award-winning, full-spectrum HarvesterÂ®LED grow light for all of their European cultivation facilities. KULA AG will begin producing highly efficacious CBG (cannabigerol) and CBD (cannabidiol) hemp flower that will be targeted for various segments of the European market, including Switzerland. Their state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Liechtenstein will feature novel genetics created by world-renowned geneticists Adam Jacques and Christian West.

"We wish to set the new standard of hemp cultivation in Europe by introducing exciting novel genetics to a relatively quality-devoid market," said Philippe SchÃ¼rmann, CEO and Founding Partner of KULA AG.

"We are going to produce high-quality, organically-grown hemp flower, complying with the European narcotic regulation (<0.20% THC content), while still maintaining equal terpene profiles as their original, high-THC counterparts. In addition, we are committed to constantly strive for new innovations by conducting unique breeding projects and novel research using the Harvester grow light system"Â added Tim Rockenbrod, Founding Partner of KULA AG.Â 

The HarvesterÂ®lighting system incorporates Curtis Mathes Grow Light's C3 approach â Color, Coverage and Current. Â "Color" refers to lighting spectrum that will develop nutritional content, especially for leafy green vegetables and herbs. Â "Coverage" relates to lighting distribution necessary for consistent illumination of a given crop area. Â "Current" refers to lighting power necessary for deep penetration and higher crop yields. Â 

"It's rewarding to see our technology being implemented on an international scale," said Robert Manes, Chief Operations Officer & Director of Curtis Mathes, "The combination of our unique spectrum and targeted photon delivery will provide KULA AG the greatest opportunity to maximize the yield and phytochemical content of their hemp crops."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.comÂ  /Â  www.cmgrowlights.comÂ  /Â  YouTubeÂ® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Curtis_Mathes_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA88783&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kula-ag-selects-curtis-mathes-grow-lights-for-european-operations-301298431.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88783&Transmission_Id=202105250715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88783&DateId=20210525
